Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 159,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 17,393,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,847,000 after acquiring an additional 264,562 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 173,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%

BMY opened at $47.8420 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

