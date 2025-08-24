First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.41. 19,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 13,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.