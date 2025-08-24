Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 5,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Featured Stories
