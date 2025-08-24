SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 246,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 362,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

