Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). Approximately 36,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 301,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.74.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

