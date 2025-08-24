Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Telson Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.
About Telson Mining
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telson Mining
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.