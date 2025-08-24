Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6,505.93 and last traded at $6,210.00. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,825.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,707.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,678.13. The company has a market cap of $745.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $112.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

