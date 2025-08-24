Comerica Bank Sells 15,443 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $649.68. The company has a market capitalization of $653.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

