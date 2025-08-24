Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.