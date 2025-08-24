GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $41,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $15,961,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GE stock opened at $266.7680 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.