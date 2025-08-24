Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Equatorial Energia Stock Up 4.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

