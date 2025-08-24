Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,905,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,128% from the average session volume of 85,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$909,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.