Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 648,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 160,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.