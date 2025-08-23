Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $81,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 420.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 110,014 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $134.0750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

