Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,498,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

