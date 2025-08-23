Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,948 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

