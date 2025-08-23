iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,078,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.