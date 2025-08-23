General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $68,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

GD stock opened at $319.3560 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $322.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock worth $135,121,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

