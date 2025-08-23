Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 859,677 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,677 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $362,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.0980 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market cap of $431.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

