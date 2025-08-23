Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $571.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

