Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after purchasing an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,471,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CDW by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

