Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,442 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $82.8240 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.