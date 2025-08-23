ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 298.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,759,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 43,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0%

NOW opened at $885.7930 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $955.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,096 shares of company stock worth $14,807,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

