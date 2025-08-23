The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.74% of Travelers Companies worth $444,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $276.3390 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.57 and a 1-year high of $279.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

