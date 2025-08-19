Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 128.8% in July

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,610,000 shares, anincreaseof128.8% from the July 15th total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently,2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Yatsen stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -2.11. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Yatsen by 528.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

