Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) shot up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02). 9,937,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 3,046,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

