Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $213,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

