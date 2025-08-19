Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 209.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,280 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $3,723,561.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $10,452,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,274,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,058,454.71. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,039 shares of company stock valued at $49,035,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 4.98. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

