Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Premier Stock Down 2.1%

PINC stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Premier has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

