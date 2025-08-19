Bank OZK Has $667,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Bank OZK decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.