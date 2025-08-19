Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,038,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,299,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

