Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $577.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.44.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

