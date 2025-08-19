Wellington Management Group LLP Has $624.68 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 437,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.49% of United Therapeutics worth $624,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,257,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

UTHR stock opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,300. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

