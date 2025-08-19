Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,777,000 after acquiring an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.71.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

