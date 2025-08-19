HC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,956 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.3%

Southern stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.