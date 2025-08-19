Comparing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and United States Cellular”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $1.04 billion 1.75 -$204.07 million ($4.54) -8.13 United States Cellular $3.71 billion 1.78 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -259.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. United States Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cogent Communications and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 3 3 0 2.29 United States Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $58.5714, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. United States Cellular has a consensus price target of $85.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than United States Cellular.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Cellular has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78% United States Cellular -0.68% 1.68% 0.74%

Summary

United States Cellular beats Cogent Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, telesales, ecommerce, resellers, and independent agents, as well as third-party national retailers. United States Cellular Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

