1,676 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

NYSE RTX opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

