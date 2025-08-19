Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Has $873,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:GS opened at $730.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $749.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

