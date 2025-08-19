Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northrop Grumman stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $584.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.74. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

