Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 3,470 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

