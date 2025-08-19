The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

