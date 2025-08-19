Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.55.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $18,579,650 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

