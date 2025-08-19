Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

BSCS stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

