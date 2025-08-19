Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stake Lowered by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

