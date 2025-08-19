BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $9,227,972. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Natera Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $183.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
