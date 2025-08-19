M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHF stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

