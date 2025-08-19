Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rio Tinto stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.