Aberdeen Group plc Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4%

Kenvue stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

