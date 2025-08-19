Aberdeen Group plc Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Rollins by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4%

ROL stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

