Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,548 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Down 0.7%

Twilio stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,478. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

